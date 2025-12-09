PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on 79th birthday

Yandex metrika counter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi, leader of the Congress Party in Parliament, wishing her good health and a long life.

“Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health,” Modi wrote in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born on December 9, 1946, Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving president of the Congress Party, having led the 139-year-old organisation for nearly two decades before handing over the leadership to her son, Rahul Gandhi, in 2017.


