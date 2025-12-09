PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on 79th birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi, leader of the Congress Party in Parliament, wishing her good health and a long life.

“Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health,” Modi wrote in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born on December 9, 1946, Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving president of the Congress Party, having led the 139-year-old organisation for nearly two decades before handing over the leadership to her son, Rahul Gandhi, in 2017.

News.Az