Poland deploys fighter jets after Russian attacks on Ukraine

During the night, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine, causing anti-aircraft alerts over its territory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In response, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled Polish fighter jets and put air defence and radar systems on alert, stating that the measures were preventive in nature and served to protect Polish airspace.

"In connection with the activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, performing strikes on the territory of Ukraine, the operation of military aviation in the Polish airspace has begun". - informed in a communiqué the Operational Command of the Armed Forces.

Due to the military operations, airports in Rzeszów and Lublin were temporarily closed in the early hours of Saturday but air traffic at both airports has now been resumed.

After 8:00 a.m., the Command announced that the operations of Polish and allied aircraft had ended and that there had been no violation of Polish airspace. Allied forces - including US and Spanish aircraft and Dutch air defence systems - also took part in the operation.

