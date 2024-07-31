Poland developing mass evacuation plan for possible war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland authorities are drafting plans for a mass evacuation of civilians in the case of a possible war, the country’s interior minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, has announced.

The plan will be included in a new Polish civil defense bill, Minister Siemoniak stressed, News.Az reports citing foreign media. "This is part of the bill," he said, adding that the initiative would take the experience of the armed conflict in Ukraine into account.The Polish interior minister also said that Warsaw planned to annually allocate 0.15% of the country’s GDP on civil defense, particularly spending some 1.5 bln euros on the construction of shelters. In addition, a secure government communications system and an emergency alert system will be established.Poland’s interior and defense ministries have been working on the bill since January 2024; the document has not been submitted for approval to the cabinet yet as it is still pending interagency consent.

