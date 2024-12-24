Poland enhances defense with armament deals worth over $4B

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland is advancing its ambitious armament program with two major defense deals worth 17 billion Polish zlotys ($4.15 billion), Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced Monday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a post on X following his visit to Huta Stalowa Wola, a subsidiary of the state-owned Polish Armament Group, Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted the significance of these agreements, calling them some of the largest arms purchases in Poland’s history.The deals include the acquisition of 96 KRAB self-propelled howitzers, along with command and ammunition-loading vehicles, and 250 support vehicles for the South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers already in the Polish army's inventory.“Nearly 17 billion zlotys will go to our defense industry, and the best equipment will go to the Polish Armed Forces,” the minister said.

