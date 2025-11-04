Poland fast-tracks its own ‘drone wall’ amid rising security threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland is moving ahead with its own national anti-drone shield, signaling it will not wait for the European Union’s joint initiative to build a “drone wall” across the bloc’s eastern border.

Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said Warsaw will launch the project “within months,” unveiling new investments this month in systems designed to detect, jam, and destroy Russian drones. While he declined to disclose the budget, he emphasized that Polish companies will receive at least half of the contracts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tomczyk stressed that Poland supports the EU’s broader plan and expects the European system to complement its own in the future. “We give priority to national projects,” he said, adding that Poland will still draw on EU tools where available.

Warsaw also plans to use the EU’s SAFE defense loan program — under which Poland has access to €43.7 billion — to finance its drone shield. The country’s position on the front line of tensions with Russia, Belarus, and war-stricken Ukraine has made drone defense a top priority.

According to Tomczyk, the system will form an additional layer within Poland’s expanding air-defense network, combining long- and medium-range defenses with advanced counter-drone technologies. “The way Russians and Ukrainians are using unmanned systems today shows strengthening our capabilities must be a priority,” he said.

The EU’s drone-wall plan, proposed after repeated Russian provocations, has faced debate over cost and scope. It is now expected to cover all EU states rather than only those on the eastern flank — a shift that reinforces Poland’s push to move independently and quickly.

