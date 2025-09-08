Yandex metrika counter

Poland finds debris of unidentified flying object near Belarus border
Photo: Policja Bialska

Polish border guards have discovered debris from an unidentified flying object in the village of Polatycze, near the Terespol border crossing with Belarus, police confirmed late Sunday.

Authorities said the site has been secured and no injuries were reported. The incident is the latest in a string of mysterious aerial objects spotted in the NATO-member state, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Poland has been on heightened alert since a stray Ukrainian missile killed two people in 2022. In recent months, drones have repeatedly entered Polish airspace, with one suspected smuggling drone crashing on Saturday and another setting fire to crops and damaging homes in August. Investigators believe some of these drones may have originated from Belarus, a close ally of Russia.

Military drones have also crashed in neighboring Romania and the Baltic states, raising regional security concerns as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

 


