Zelensky: Putin avoids negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the statements of leaders and states after the massive strikes on Ukraine should be followed by "strong actions", in particular, Kyiv is counting on a strong reaction from Washington.

The Ukrainian leader’s evening address was posted on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

"It is important that today there is a broad reaction from partners to this blow. Obviously, Russia is trying to hurt Ukraine, and the blows are more brazen. This is a clear sign that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is testing the world - will they accept this, will they resign themselves to it.

Therefore, it is important that the statements of leaders, states, institutions be followed up with strong actions – sanctions against Russia, against individuals associated with Russia, and strong tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Putin does not want negotiations and "clearly avoids them": "For this reason, the gasoline shortage in Russia and other economic problems are a logical response to Russia's refusal to agree to a ceasefire, to a meeting of leaders."

