Poland hosts opening ceremony of 3rd European Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn opening ceremony of the 3rd European Games has been unfolded with a majestic display of artistry and athleticism at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Kraków, News.Az reports.

The ceremony brought together representatives from 48 nations across Europe, including representatives of the European Olympic Committees, the Polish officials, as well as guests from other countries.

Officials of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee were also present at the opening ceremony.

Unforgettable performances marked the event as a high-level artistic spectacle. The lineup of musicians included Polish sensations Tribbs and Roxy Węgiel, and the Ukraine’s much-loved Kalush Orchestra, who enchanted the audience, continuing their streak of winning hearts since their recent Eurovision fame.

The highlight of the evening was a parade of participating countries which followed by lighting of the Olympic torch.

The Azerbaijani national team marched in the parade. Fencer Barat Guliyev and archer Yaylagul Ramazanova were the country`s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, accompanied by the Chef de Mission of the Azerbaijan team for the 3rd European Games, Elnur Mammadov, the head of department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the athletes and officials.

For 12 days from June 21 to July 2, 7,000 athletes from 48 countries and regions will compete for medals in 29 disciplines. Up to 8,500 volunteers are helping out in 26 venues.

Azerbaijan`s hopes are pinned on 101 athletes in 14 disciplines.

News.Az