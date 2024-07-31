Poland, Hungary at forefront of Europe's solar power expansion: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland increased its solar panel output by 37% and Hungary by 49% in the first half of this year, while renewable energy surpassed carbon fuels in EU power stations for the first time, according to a report.

The report by Ember, a think tank that campaigns for a transition from carbon-generated energy, said that Poland had added 2.4 Terawatt hours (TWh) of solar renewable energy to its mix. Hungary added 1.5 TWh during the period, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The growth of renewable power output was highest in May, when over a third of Poland's energy came from wind and solar power.The first half of 2024 compares well with the full-year results for 2023, when 21% of the Polish electricity mix came from wind and solar power.Hungary, meanwhile, “set three consecutive all-time highs for solar output in a single month in April, May and June 2024,” the report said.According to the Energy Market Agency, 39% of new capacity for solar power in Poland in 2023 was installed by “prosumers” – private customers with panels on their roofs connected to provide electricity to the grid.The rest came from larger commercial investments.The Ember report signaled a landmark: during the first six months of 2024, wind and solar power outpaced fossil fuels across the EU for the first time. Renewables accounted for 30% of electricity generation. In comparison, fossil fuel use in power stations fell to 27%.

News.Az