News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Solar Power
Tag:
Solar Power
China poised to surpass 50% of global solar capacity in 2025
22 Apr 2025-16:38
Türkiye’s solar capacity doubles, exceeding 2025 projections, report finds
28 Jan 2025-21:58
Egypt unveils $500 million solar power project in Aswan
14 Dec 2024-18:29
Chinese company to invest in construction of 100-megawatt solar power plant in Azerbaijan
21 Nov 2024-12:55
Switzerland unveils innovative floating solar project in the Alps
11 Sep 2024-09:19
Poland, Hungary at forefront of Europe's solar power expansion: Report
31 Jul 2024-14:40
Energy revolution:
Azerbaijan sets records in solar energy production
17 Jul 2024-22:02
Latest News
Xi Jinping's right-hand man is accused of treason
Hamas informed the Israeli side of the burial site of the last hostage
Manchester United secured their second win under Carrick by beating Arsenal
Three militants killed in security operation in Pakistan
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will under no circumstances hand over Donbas to Russia
Tornado watch issued for parts of the U.S. through Sunday evening
Zelenskyy: US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is fully prepared
Zelenskyy urges stronger air defense as Russia cuts power, heat in Kyiv
Nearly 740,000 homes in the US were left without power due to the storm
The Israeli army struck Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31