Poland confirms number of MiG-29 jets it may transfer to Ukraine

Poland has confirmed it is preparing to transfer between six and eight MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, drawn from the 14 aircraft still listed in its military inventory, a senior defense official said.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk stated that the MiG-29s will be removed from the Polish Armed Forces’ balance sheet by the end of December, as the jets are nearing the end of their operational lifespan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“These aircraft are leaving the Polish Armed Forces at the end of December. They could go to a museum, be sold, scrapped — or they could go to Ukraine and help destroy our enemies,” Tomczyk said, adding that the choice was “fairly obvious.”

He emphasized that transferring the aircraft would not weaken Poland’s defense capabilities, as the jets are no longer considered essential to the country’s military readiness.

In return, Ukraine could provide Poland with access to advanced drone technologies that have been developed and tested under real combat conditions. Ukrainian officials have previously said some of these drone systems would be delivered to Poland, though details remain limited.

A final decision on the transfer has not yet been made. The issue is expected to be discussed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Warsaw on Friday, December 19, where the two sides will also address broader security, economic and historical issues.

The potential handover comes amid reports that the MiG-29s lack further modernization prospects within the Polish Armed Forces. It has also highlighted internal political tensions in Poland, after President Karol Nawrocki said he learned about the possible transfer from media reports rather than directly from government officials.

If approved, the move would mark another step in Poland’s military support for Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

News.Az