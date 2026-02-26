Poland, Lithuania, Latvia to boost border security cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have agreed to deepen cooperation to strengthen their external borders and counter hybrid threats, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Lithuanian government.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina adopted a joint declaration titled “Enhanced Cooperation on External Border Security and Countering Hybrid Threats,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ruginiene said the countries in the region are confronting “a common and continuously evolving challenge” in the form of hybrid threats.

“We clearly see that tactics tested by hostile regimes against one of our states are soon applied to the others as well,” she said, emphasizing the need to elevate cooperation to “a new level.” This includes enhanced information sharing, joint exercises and coordinated response mechanisms.

She underlined that the borders involved are “not only our national borders, but the external borders of the European Union,” highlighting their broader strategic importance for the bloc’s security.

News.Az