Poland scrambles jets in response to Russia's missile attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

The Polish military stated that "in connection with the attack carried out by the Russian Federation, which aims to strike targets located, in particular, in western Ukraine, military aircraft have been scrambled in our airspace."Consequently, Polish Operational Command has activated all the forces and means at its disposal, launched another pair of fighter jets, and put ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance assets on high alert.The military stressed that they had taken measures to secure the territories bordering the areas under threat."The operational command of Poland’s Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the subordinate forces and means are in full readiness for immediate response," they concluded.

News.Az