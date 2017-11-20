Poland seeks to share with Azerbaijan European experience in auditing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland intends to share European experience in auditing with Azerbaijan, the President of the Supreme Audit Office of Poland, Krzysztof Kwiatkowski, told reporters Nov.20.

"Twining project on strengthening the institutional and functional capacity of the Accounting Chamber of Azerbaijan is officially launched today. We are ready to share with Azerbaijan both Polish and European experience in the field of audit management and inspections .I think that our experience will be useful for Azerbaijan," he said.

The twinning project on strengthening the institutional and functional capacity of the Accounting Chamber of Azerbaijan was launched Nov.20. The cost of the project, implemented jointly with the highest audit bodies of Croatia, Slovakia and Poland, is 1.4 million euros. The project will be completed in December 2019.

News.Az

