Poland heads to the polls on Sunday for a closely fought presidential runoff between the pro-EU mayor of Warsaw and a nationalist historian, in a race that could deepen political deadlock in the NATO member state, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Poland set for razor-tight presidential vote
- 27 May 2025 19:46
- 27 May 2025 20:03
- 1024993
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/poland-set-for-razor-tight-presidential-vote Copied
Photo by Sergei GAPON
The two candidates -- Rafal Trzaskowski, backed by the ruling centrists, and Karol Nawrocki, a political novice supported by the opposition Law and Justice party -- are running neck-and-neck in opinion polls.