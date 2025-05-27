Yandex metrika counter

Poland set for razor-tight presidential vote

  • World
  • Share
Poland set for razor-tight presidential vote
Photo by Sergei GAPON

Poland heads to the polls on Sunday for a closely fought presidential runoff between the pro-EU mayor of Warsaw and a nationalist historian, in a race that could deepen political deadlock in the NATO member state, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The two candidates -- Rafal Trzaskowski, backed by the ruling centrists, and Karol Nawrocki, a political novice supported by the opposition Law and Justice party -- are running neck-and-neck in opinion polls.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      