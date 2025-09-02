Poland signs $1.6 billion deal for 46 radars with PGZ-Narew

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has signed a 5.8 billion zloty ($1.6 billion) contract with the PGZ-Narew consortium to supply 46 passive-location radars for short-range anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, the Defence Minister said Tuesday.

The radars, part of Poland’s Narew air and missile defense programme, will provide continuous surveillance and enhanced protection of Polish airspace. The deal is also seen as an economic boost, as PGZ-Narew is led by the state-controlled Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The radar contract is an investment in Polish security, but also in our economy,” Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said. “These radars will enhance the security of our airspace. This is a priority for us.”

Poland has been increasing defence spending due to perceived threats from Russia, planning to allocate 4.8% of GDP to defence in 2026. The contract was signed during the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce.

