Poland to reopen border crossings with Belarus

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that border crossings between Poland and Belarus will reopen at midnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

"The conclusion of these exercises reduces - although I can't say eliminates - various threats, and taking into account the economic interests of Polish carriers and railways, we concluded that this measure has served its purpose," Tusk told the government, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

"If tensions increase, we will not hesitate and we will make appropriate decisions."

Poland closed its border with Belarus this month as a result of Russia-led military exercises taking place in Belarus.

NATO alliance and European Union member Poland's concerns about the "Zapad" (West) war games were reinforced when some 21 Russian drones entered its airspace on the night of September 9-10.

