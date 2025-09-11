Poland imposes air traffic restrictions along Eastern border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has introduced new restrictions on air traffic along its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine, the Armed Forces’ Operational Command announced Thursday. The move comes amid heightened tensions following multiple drone incursions into Polish airspace.

On Wednesday, Poland shot down suspected Russian drones with support from NATO aircraft, marking the first known instance of a Western military alliance member engaging in Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Polish Air Navigation Agency said the restricted zone, EP R129, came into effect at 22:00 GMT Wednesday and will remain until December 9. During daylight hours, flights are banned except for manned aircraft following approved flight plans, maintaining communication with authorities. Military and select special-purpose flights are also exempt.

At night, a total ban applies to all flights except military aircraft, and civilian drones are prohibited around the clock in the EP R129 zone.

Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed drone attacks on western Ukraine military facilities but said no operations were planned targeting Poland.

