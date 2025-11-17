Poland: Train track explosion blamed on foreign sabotage

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion damaged train tracks between Warsaw and Lublin, Poland, on Sunday, with the government attributing the incident to an act of sabotage by a foreign state.

"Blowing up the rail track on the Warsaw-Lublin route is an unprecedented act of sabotage targeting directly the security of the Polish state and its civilians. This route is also crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine. We will catch the perpetrators, whoever they are," said Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Poland's interior minister Marcin Kierwiński said there were two separate incidents over the weekend, CNN reported. One was deemed "highly probable" to be sabotage. No arrests have been made so far, and no injuries have been reported.

Poland has suffered a wave of attacks since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including arson, sabotage and cyberattacks, The Independent reported. Poland blames Russia because Warsaw is a hub for aid to Kyiv. Russia has denied the attacks.

Polish politician Tomasz Siemoniak said on X: "​​The Internal Security Agency is operating in cooperation with the police, prosecutor's office, and railway services at the site of the sabotage act on the Warsaw-Lublin railway line. The latest findings from the conducted activities have been presented to Prime Minister [Donald Tusk]."

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal posted on X that his country stands with Poland.

"Estonia stands with Poland and [Tusk], strongly condemning the sabotage on the Warsaw-Lublin railway, vital for supporting Ukraine. Those behind hostile acts against EU and NATO members must be exposed. Our response must be united," his post said.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's support for Poland.

"Our solidarity with friendly Poland following an act of sabotage on Polish railways. We hope investigation will provide answers and we also stand ready to assist if called upon. Could have been another hybrid attack by Russia -- to test responses. If true, they need to be strong," he posted on X.

News.Az