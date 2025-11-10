Ukraine’s defeat would trigger crisis in Poland, warns Prime Minister Donald Tusk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Ukraine’s potential defeat in its war against Russia would lead to a serious geopolitical crisis in Poland, urging continued support for Kyiv and closer regional cooperation.





Speaking to Gazeta Wyborcza, Tusk said Poland’s future remains optimistic only if Ukraine remains sovereign and independent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“If Ukraine loses the war, it will lead to a radical deterioration of the situation in Poland,” he stated.

Tusk emphasized that Warsaw must strategically use its regional position and maintain strong, friendly ties with Ukraine—while safeguarding national interests.

“Building solid partnerships with a sovereign Ukraine is a great opportunity for Poland,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the Russian drone incident on the night of September 9–10, when several drones violated Polish airspace, calling it a turning point in the conflict.

“No one wants to accidentally start World War III. But tolerating provocations is a road to nowhere,” he noted, describing the decision to shoot down the drones as “difficult but necessary.”

Tusk further revealed that during recent talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he was told that Ukraine is prepared to continue fighting for another two to three years, though Kyiv fears the war could stretch on for decades.

He concluded that Europe is already facing a new kind of war, urging Western nations to recognize the scale of the threat and unite in response.

News.Az