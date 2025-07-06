Police discover 1,500 kg of drugs in N. Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police have discovered and seized 1,500 kg of illegal drug opium poppy type in northern Afghanistan's Takhar province, Provincial Police Spokesman Nizamudin Omir said Sunday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This is the third consignment of illegal drugs that has been confiscated in Takhar province over the past couple of weeks.

Police during search operations found 1,500 kg of opium poppy from inside a tanker of liquid gas on Saturday and arrested a drug smuggler who was attempting to take the contraband out of the province, the official said.

In similar operations, police discovered 5.7 tons of opium poppy from two oil tankers in the same province on Wednesday and took into custody two drug smugglers.

Police also discovered 7.5 tons of illicit drugs, including opium poppy and heroin, in Takhar province some 10 days ago.

