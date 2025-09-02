Police seize $250,000 Lego haul in major toy theft bust in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 41-year-old man has been charged in South Australia after police uncovered a massive stash of stolen goods worth around A$250,000 ($163,000).

During a raid at a Royal Park residence on Saturday, officers discovered nearly 2,500 items — including 1,700 unopened Lego sets, plush toys, water pistols, and toy trucks. Investigators believe the items were destined for resale through online platforms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The haul was so large that three trucks were required to transport the goods, with extra officers called in to assist. Authorities described it as the biggest seizure yet under the state’s retail crime crackdown.

The suspect is due to appear before the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on September 30.

Police said the operation — codenamed Operation Measure and carried out in cooperation with retailers — has already led to thousands of arrests and a noticeable decline in shoplifting cases across South Australia.

News.Az