Policeman injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

A police officer was severely injured in a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on June 30, according to a joint statement from the country’s Interior Ministry, the General Prosecutor’s Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The landmine blast occurred in the village of Papravend, which was liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

The officer, who was on duty with the Aghdam District Police Department at the time, accidentally triggered an anti-personnel mine.

The explosion caused severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of the officer’s right foot at the ankle. Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the incident.

