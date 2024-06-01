Polish fighter jets scramble to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Polish Armed Forces scrambled planes early in the morning of June 1 due to Russian aviation activity. This was reported on the page of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the X social network.

The statement says that the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces is observing increased activity by Russian long-range aviation. At about 7 a.m., the Polish command reported that the planes had returned to the ground.The Polish Armed Forces last resorted to such tactics on May 26.The Russian Defense Ministry regularly states that flights by Russian military aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.Previously, Reuters, citing a source in the North Atlantic Alliance, reported that the number of NATO fighter sorties to intercept Russian military aircraft in the Baltic Sea region in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 20-25%. This primarily concerns Russian transport or reconnaissance aircraft.Earlier, Poland stated that Russia is preparing for a conflict with NATO.

News.Az