Polish PM meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk traveled to Lviv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported on social media by the Prime Minister's Office. The visit was kept secret for security reasons, News.az reports citing foreign media .

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Tusk assured Poland will do everything to make Ukraine's NATO membership possible.The meeting was first announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."I have already had talks with the Chancellor of Germany, the Chancellor of Austria, and today I will meet here in Lviv with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding the work of the new ministry (the Ministry of National Unity) and support for Ukrainians abroad," Zelenskyy said at the All-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities held in the city."PM Donald Tusk has travelled to Lviv to meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland said on X later on Tuesday.The Chancellery added that "PM DonaldTusk paid a visit to the historic Melnyk Street in Lviv, which is the process of being rebuild after suffering heavy damage from a Russian missile attack."Zelenskyy: talks were productiveLater, both leaders held a joint press conference. Zelenskyy said that the talks were "productive.""Today we discussed mutual understanding and shared experiences. The Prime Minister informed me about the arrangements made by the Polish side. I shared our conditions and the diplomatic talks we are having with our partners. It is very important for Ukraine and Poland to work together to support each other's efforts," he said."As for the historical issues between our countries, there are meetings, there is joint work that has begun, and we are making progress," Zelenskyy added.Zelenskyy also stated that today, Europe needs a strong, unified stance from all of Ukraine's partners, not just, as he put it, "a temporary pause in combat actions in Ukraine."The Ukrainian President thanked Poland for its willingness to help, as well as for the assistance already provided.

News.Az