Pope Francis continues stable recovery from pneumonia: Vatican

Pope Francis is continuing his recovery from bilateral pneumonia at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, according to a recent update from the Holy See press office.

"Pope Francis continues to be in good spirits, and his overall condition remains stable," the press office said, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

The latest update on the Pope’s health, presented by the Director of the Holy See press office, Matteo Bruni, indicates that his blood work is normal, while a recent chest x-ray indicates an improvement in his lungs.

The Pope is continuing with the various therapies prescribed by his doctors, said Mr. Bruni. His motor skills, breathing, and the use of his voice continue to show improvement. High-flow oxygenation is used mainly at night and as necessary.

Pope Francis is continuing to work at his desk.

The Holy Father concelebrates Mass each morning in the chapel on the second floor of the Casa Santa Marta residence, where he continues to recover.

The press office says there have not been any special visits to the Pope, but noted that he continues to meet with health personnel, as well as his closest collaborators.

