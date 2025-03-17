Pope Francis' health update: Stable condition with slight improvement

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of Monday, the Holy See press office released a medical update regarding Pope Francis, who is currently receiving treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

“The Pope's condition is stable with slight improvements thanks to respiratory and motor therapy. He is using high-flow oxygen therapy with nasal cannulas less frequently and, at times, can do without oxygen therapy. At night, he uses non-invasive mechanical ventilation,” the press office said.

“The swelling in his hand, seen in the photo taken and published yesterday, is due to reduced mobility, but it has already improved today,” it noted.

The press office informed that the Pope spent the day in prayer, resting, and doing some work.

“The next medical bulletin is scheduled for Wednesday. Tomorrow evening, the press office will provide journalists with some general updates, as it did today,” it added.

