Pope Francis' recovery on track following restful night: Vatican

Pope Francis had a peaceful night, according to the Holy See press office on Wednesday.

This comes two days after his doctors stated that while his prognosis is no longer critical, he will still need more time in the hospital, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

On Tuesday evening, the Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ day, noting he followed the spiritual exercises at the Vatican via video link with the Paul VI Hall, spent time in prayer, in his room but also in the chapel, and received the Eucharist. THe Pope continued the usual high-flow oxygen therapy throughout the day,

Pope Francis' clinical situation remains stable with doctors confirming slight improvements within a context that nevertheless remains complex.

The Holy Father has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since 14 February when he was admitted for a bout of bronchitis.

His prognosis is no longer guarded, but his doctors say he requires more time in the hospital.

A detailed medical bulletin was not issued Tuesday evening, as in previous days, in view of the stable health situation.

Today, there will not be a distribution of the Wednesday General Audience catechesis given that this week the spiritual excercises of the Roman Curia are taking place.

