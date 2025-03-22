Pope Francis set to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, doctors confirm

Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday and return to his residence at the Vatican, his doctors announced at a press conference on Saturday. The pope had been in the hospital for 37 days.

The pope has been in stable condition for the past two weeks, according to the Vatican, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

Earlier Saturday, the Vatican announced that the pope will appear at 12 p.m. local time, 7 a.m. ET, from the hospital on Sunday.

"Pope Francis intends to appear from the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli in Rome for a greeting and a blessing at the end of tomorrow's Angelus [noontime prayer]. Papal text will be distributed in written form as in recent weeks," the Vatican said.

On Friday, the Vatican said the pope's condition remained stable as he continued to have small improvements in terms of breathing and motor skills.

"At night he no longer uses mechanical ventilation with a mask but high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas and during the day he uses less high-flow oxygenation," the Vatican said Friday. "The Pope's days are spent doing physiotherapy, prayer and a little work," the Vatican said Saturday.

