Pope Leo and UN chief hold talks amid ongoing global crises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday to discuss global peace and ongoing crises around the world.

Pope expressed "support" for the UN's "commitment to world peace" during their discussion, the Vatican announced in a written statement, News.Az reports citing News.Az

"Attention then turned to various ongoing processes and forthcoming summits organized by the United Nations, as well as to the difficulties the organization faces in addressing various crises currently unfolding around the world," it added.

Situations of conflicts and instability around the world were also addressed, the statement added.

News.Az