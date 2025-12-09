Pope Leo meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Castel Gandolfo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Castel Gandolfo on Tuesday, offering prayers for the safe return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and children.

The two met at the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo, about 16 miles southeast of Rome. On Monday, Zelensky announced to journalists on WhatsApp that Ukraine will not cede any land to Russia in the peace talks brokered by President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We have no legal right -- under Ukrainian law, under our constitution, under international law -- and honestly, we have no moral right, either," Zelensky said.

The pope reiterated the importance of ongoing dialogue and again stressed his "urgent hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts will lead to a just and lasting peace," Vatican News said.

"​​During today's audience with His Holiness, I thanked him for his constant prayers for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people, as well as for his calls for a just peace. I informed the Pope about diplomatic efforts with the United States to achieve peace. We discussed further actions and the Vatican's mediation aimed at returning our children abducted by Russia," Zelensky said on X.

"I am grateful to His Holiness for all his efforts to support young Ukrainians. Thank you for this conversation and for all the attention given to our people. I invited the Pope to visit Ukraine. This would be a powerful signal of support for our people," he added.

Zelensky also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday. He said they discussed the ongoing peace process.

"I also want to express my gratitude for the package of energy assistance, the necessary equipment -- this is exactly what will support Ukrainian families, our people, children, and everyday life in our cities and communities, which continue to endure constant Russian attacks. We must protect lives. Thank you, Italy!" Zelensky said on X.

On Monday, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. After that meeting, Zelensky said he hadn't gotten a clear answer about what allies would do if Russia launched a stronger attack.

News.Az