Zelenskyy visits Italy, meets Pope Leo XIV and PM Meloni

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome today for an official visit, holding meetings with Pope Leo XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, his spokesperson Serhii Nikiforov confirmed.

Zelenskyy’s visit follows his summer trip to Rome, when he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The Vatican has increasingly emphasized international efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, urging European nations to support a lasting peace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pope Leo XIV, who assumed the papacy in May 2025, has voiced strong support for Ukraine. He has condemned Russian aggression and called for prayers for “just and lasting peace” amid attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

While the Pope has advocated for negotiations, he noted that the Vatican is unlikely to act as a direct mediator at this stage, citing Russia’s opposition.

