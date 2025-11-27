Pope Leo XIV departs Rome for first official trip to Türkiye

Pope Leo XIV departs Rome for first official trip to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV left Rome on Thursday morning for his first official trip abroad, traveling to Türkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During his visit, the pontiff will meet Turkish officials, tour major cities, and visit important religious sites, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The pope’s flight departed Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport (Fiumicino) at 07:40 am local time (0640 GMT) on a special ITA Airways aircraft bearing the papal emblem. He is accompanied by Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, and over 70 journalists.

Before departure, Pope Leo XIV greeted well-wishers at the airport. His flight, AZ 4000, is scheduled to arrive at Ankara Esenboğa Airport at 12:30 pm local time (0930 GMT).

The pope will be in Türkiye from Nov. 27-30, visiting Ankara, Istanbul, and Iznik.

The visit will begin with a solemn tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic. Afterward, the pope will be officially welcomed at the Presidential Complex, where he and President Erdogan will discuss Türkiye-Vatican relations and other pressing regional and global issues, including the situation in Palestine.

The two are also expected to hold a news conference at Cihannuma Hall in Türkiye’s Presidential National Library in Ankara, the world’s third-largest library.

On Friday, the pope will meet with Christian clerics at St. Esprit Cathedral in Istanbul, visit the French Poorhouse Nursing Home, and travel by helicopter to Iznik for a religious service.

Saturday will see the pope visiting Sultanahmet Mosque and the Mor Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church, where he will meet with the Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomeos. The day will conclude with a service at Volkswagen Arena.

The visit will wrap up with a final service at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral and a return to the Fener Greek Patriarchate to commemorate its founding anniversary.

News.Az