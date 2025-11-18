Pope Leo calls for urgent climate action as COP30 summit enters final week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo has urged world leaders to take stronger action against climate change, warning that global efforts to curb warming are falling short. Speaking in a video message at the U.N. climate summit in Belem, Brazil, the Pope said, “The Paris Agreement has driven real progress and remains our strongest tool for protecting people and the planet. But we must be honest: it is not the Agreement that is failing, we are failing in our response.

The COP30 summit, now in its second week, brings together nearly 200 countries to negotiate key issues including climate finance, emission reduction targets, and fossil fuel use. Delegates aim to resolve major sticking points by Wednesday, with the final session scheduled for Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Developing nations, led by China and India, are playing a more assertive role this year, while the European Union faces weakening support at home, and the United States has largely stayed absent. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected to arrive midweek to help build consensus among participants.

Despite challenges, some countries are setting ambitious targets. Denmark announced a binding goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 82% by 2035 compared with 1990 levels, while South Korea plans to phase out nearly two-thirds of its coal-fired power capacity by 2040. Yet developing nations, including Indonesia, face hurdles in transitioning away from fossil fuels due to delays in promised climate funding.

U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell emphasized the urgency of the moment, stating, “The time for performative diplomacy has now passed. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves, come together and get the job done.” Pope Leo’s call underscores the growing concern that without decisive action, the world risks surpassing critical warming thresholds, with devastating environmental consequences.

