Popeyes brings back popular menu item to rival McDonald’s

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Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has brought back its popular chicken wraps as a permanent menu item, reigniting debate among customers and intensifying competition with McDonald's in the growing “wrap” segment.

The wraps, priced at $3.99, are now available nationwide in three varieties: Classic, Spicy and a new Blackened Ranch option. Each includes chicken, lettuce, cheese and pickles wrapped in a tortilla, offering what the company describes as a convenient and value-focused choice for customers, News.Az reports, citing FOX News.

The move follows strong demand during the item’s limited run in 2025, with the chain saying it responded to customer feedback by making the wraps a permanent fixture.

Reaction, however, has been divided. Some customers welcomed the return on social media, celebrating the wraps’ comeback after months off the menu. Others criticized the portion size and overall value, arguing the product does not live up to expectations.

The relaunch also highlights growing competition in fast food, particularly with McDonald’s, which has offered its own snack wraps at a lower price point since last year. The rivalry underscores how major chains are targeting budget-conscious consumers seeking quick, portable meals.

Popeyes is also promoting bundled meal deals and introducing additional seasonal items, including limited-edition barbecue chicken sandwiches, as it looks to capitalize on summer demand and maintain momentum in a competitive market.

News.Az