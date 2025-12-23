Popular YouTuber ‘Adam the Woo’ dies aged 51

His father announced the news on social media, stating that Adam was found dead at his home on Monday in Celebration, Florida, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No further details about the cause of death were immediately disclosed.

He started his YouTube channel around 2009, traveling to abandoned places such as amusement parks, and documenting filming locations from beloved movies and TV shows. The first few years he traveled and lived in a van, living on just a few donations sent from growing fans.

In 2012, he started a second channel called “TheDailyWoo” and posted a vlog every day for 5 years. The second channel soon became his main channel, and he continued to vlog his daily adventures at theme parks, haunted houses, small towns and other events.

He has vlogged in all 50 states and just this year he began international trips.

Adam the Woo was a big fan of Walt Disney and has multiple videos at Disneyland and Disney World as well as Disney history in Kansas City, Missouri, including Laugh-Gram, Union Station and the TWA Moonliner.