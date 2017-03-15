Poroshenko expresses his support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has met with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to Kiev, APA-Economics reports citing to official website of Ukrainian president.

The sides stressed importance of cooperation in shipbuilding, aircraft production, pharmacology and agriculture, as well as expansion of cooperation in economic sphere.

Poroshenko also emphasized importance of the 12th meeting of Ukraine-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Kiev.

Poroshenko thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty. Along with this, the head of state said Ukraine’s position about Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is unchanged.

