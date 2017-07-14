Poroshenko to arrive in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We expect strengthening of our strategic partnership with Georgia," Sputnik-Georgia cited him as saying.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will visit Georgia next week, Ukraine's Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Konstantin Yeliseyev said, stressing that the visit will be held on July 17-19.

At the same time, Yeliseyev pointed out that a number of important bilateral treaties and the documents that would open the economic investment potential of the two countries' cooperation will be signed.

In addition, the deputy head of the presidential administration noted the intensification of relations between Kiev and Tbilisi.

