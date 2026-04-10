Porsche sales slump in China and US in Q1

Porsche sales slump in China and US in Q1

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Porsche AG reported a sharp decline in global deliveries in the first quarter of 2026, as demand weakened in key markets including China and the United States, underscoring ongoing challenges for the German sports car maker.

The company delivered 60,991 vehicles between January and March, marking a 15% drop compared with the same period last year, according to a statement released on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The steepest decline came from China, once one of Porsche’s most important growth engines. Deliveries in the market fell by 21% amid intensifying competition from local electric vehicle manufacturers and increasing price pressure in the premium segment.

In North America, deliveries dropped by 10%, with the company pointing in part to the end of U.S. electric vehicle tax incentives, which had previously supported demand for certain models.

Europe showed a mixed picture. Porsche’s home market, Germany, was the only region to record growth, with deliveries rising 4%. However, sales in the rest of Europe fell sharply by 18%.

The downturn also reflects broader shifts in Porsche’s product strategy. The company has recently pivoted back toward combustion-engine models while delaying some all-electric vehicle launches, a move that previously cost the company around €1.8 billion in earnings impact.

The weaker quarterly performance was also influenced by the phase-out of the combustion-engine 718 models and strong comparisons with the same period last year, when demand for the all-electric Macan was higher.

Despite the decline, board member for sales Matthias Becker said the results were “overall in line with expectations,” signaling that management sees the slowdown as part of a planned transition rather than an unexpected shock.

New CEO Michael Leiters has pledged a turnaround strategy focused on cost-cutting, restructuring, and a refreshed model lineup as Porsche navigates intensifying global competition in the luxury automotive sector.

News.Az