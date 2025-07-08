Porsche’s global sales slip in first half of 2025, China market takes sharpest hit

+ ↺ − 16 px

German luxury carmaker Porsche reported a dip in global sales for the first half of 2025, with a particularly steep decline in China contributing to the overall slump.

According to a company statement released on Tuesday, global deliveries fell by 6% compared to the same period last year, totaling 146,391 vehicles worldwide, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The most significant drop was recorded in China, where sales plunged by 28%, driven by challenging market conditions and intense competition.

Despite the global slowdown, North America emerged as a bright spot for the brand, recording a 10% rise in deliveries. Porsche attributed the increase to better product availability and price protection strategies, which were implemented in response to rising import tariffs.

“The increase is mainly due to higher product availability in the market and the price protection offered in the first half of the year due to increased import tariffs,” the company explained.

The performance of rival automaker Mercedes-Benz, which reported a 9% fall in its second-quarter unit sales on Monday, underscores the broader strain luxury car brands are facing due to tariff-related disruptions and fluctuating global demand.

Porsche also highlighted the continued growth of its electric vehicle segment. Electrified models accounted for 36% of total deliveries in the first half of 2025, up 14.5% year-on-year, reflecting the company’s ongoing shift toward sustainable mobility.

Despite regional volatility, Porsche remains focused on innovation and expanding its electrified lineup as it navigates a turbulent global auto market.

News.Az