Post-Halving: What factors influence bitcoin's price?

The article examines Bitcoin's price behavior following its halvings across five distinct epochs.

Each halving, which reduces the block reward for miners, has historically triggered different market reactions. The first and second epochs saw significant price increases driven by early adoption and speculative interest. The third epoch marked a more stable growth phase, while the fourth experienced less volatility due to increased institutional involvement. The current fifth epoch reflects moderate growth and stability, influenced by regulatory factors and macroeconomic conditions​ (CryptoSlate)​.You can read the full article here.

News.Az