Power outages in Primorsky Region

Power outages have been recorded in the Primorsky Region due to the failure of the Far-Eastern Distribution Company network, the regional government's Telegram channel reported, News.az reports.

Power has already been restored in four cities.TASS has gathered the key facts about the accident.Power supply situation- The Primorsky Region government has announced power outages in the area.- According to TASS correspondents from various districts of Vladivostok, disruptions in cellular communication also arose.- Furthermore, according to messages from residents of the region on social media, some other areas, including the Khasansky, Kavalerovsky, Mikhailovsky and Oktyabrsky districts, as well as the cities of Dalnegorsk and Nakhodka, were left powerless.- Train traffic in the Primorsky Region has been suspended.- According to Russian Railways, at 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (7:15 a.m. GMT), the Kruglikovo - Nakhodka (875 km) and Uglovaya - Vladivostok (42 km) trains were affected by the shutdown of the substations supplying the railroad infrastructure.Cause of the incident- The preliminary cause of the power outage in the Primorsky Region is a technological failure of the equipment of the Primorskaya regional power station of the Siberian Generating Company, the enterprise reported.Power supply restoration- Later, the regional government reported that power had been restored in Lesozavodsk, Dalnerechensk, Luchegorsk and Nakhodka.- Health facilities of the Primorsky Region and Vladivostok airport are operating as per usual.- The Partizanskaya regional power station has resumed operation, and other power plants are being launched.- The power is now coming back on in Bolshoy Kamen.- Disturbed water supply in the Primorsky Region's settlements will be restored after electricity is supplied to the pumps.

