Powerful earthquake hits Azerbaijan - VIDEO

An earthquake with 5.7-magnitude was registered in Azerbaijan on November 15, Oxu.Az reports citing Republican Seismological Center.

"A 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday at 23:48 on the territory of the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan," the report said. The tremors in the epicenter were felt with 6-magnitude, and in the nearest settlements up to 5-3.

According to the seismic center, the hearth of the earthquake lay at a depth of 25 km.

