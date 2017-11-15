Yandex metrika counter

Powerful earthquake hits Azerbaijan - VIDEO

  • Environment
  • Share
Powerful earthquake hits Azerbaijan - VIDEO

An earthquake with 5.7-magnitude was registered in Azerbaijan on November 15, Oxu.Az reports citing Republican Seismological Center.

"A 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday at 23:48 on the territory of the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan," the report said. The tremors in the epicenter were felt with 6-magnitude, and in the nearest settlements up to 5-3.

According to the seismic center, the hearth of the earthquake lay at a depth of 25 km.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      