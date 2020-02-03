Preliminary planning workshop of partners conducted within AFAQ project

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the AFAQ project, a preliminary planning workshop was conducted by the organization of “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC and Azerbaijan Office of th

The main purpose of the workshop is to hold interactive discussions with the project partners on the work plan, clarify the rules for implementing institutional arrangements, including the roles and responsibilities of the partners.

Leyla Mammadova, the Chairperson of the board of “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC, Kaan Basaran, Program Offices, FAO's Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, Leyli Aghayeva, the head of the Department of Projects and Programs of the Agro Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, Namig Mammadov, FAO - Azerbaijan Partnership Program Manager, Rahil Suleymanzade, Senior advisor of the Family Problems department of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and Dono Abdurazakova, Gender and Social Protection Advisor FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia made a speech at the event.

Speaking about the work done so far, the speakers stated that they had already met with women farmers in different regions in order to identify their needs. It was also mentioned that AFAQ will contribute to food security and improving social welfare in rural areas, providing equal access to the information and financial resources for female farmers in the regions. Apart from training and consultation, female farmers will also receive technical support. AFAQ will achieve the economic development of rural communities by increasing the income of women farmers. Thus, partner organizations will also support the sale of products produced by women farmers' farms. It was also mentioned that applications for the project will continue within the next year.

The implementation of the AFAQ project began at the end of last year. The project is aimed at supporting women engaged in the agricultural sector, promoting gender equality in this field, increasing employment in the regions, as well as enhancing the social welfare of people living in rural areas.

