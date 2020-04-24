Yandex metrika counter

Premier Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan may retighten quarantine regime

  • Politics
  • Share
Premier Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan may retighten quarantine regime

The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers may decide to retighten the quarantine regime, if the coronavirus cases rise again in the country, said Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Task Force urges citizens to adhere to personal hygiene, as well as medical and preventive rules, not to leave the house if there is no serious need, minimize close contacts in public places, and comply with existing preventive measures.

The country will ease the quarantine restrictions from April 27.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      