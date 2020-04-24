Premier Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan may retighten quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers may decide to retighten the quarantine regime, if the coronavirus cases rise again in the country, said Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Task Force urges citizens to adhere to personal hygiene, as well as medical and preventive rules, not to leave the house if there is no serious need, minimize close contacts in public places, and comply with existing preventive measures.

The country will ease the quarantine restrictions from April 27.

