Iran rejects UAE-backed IMO “safe corridor” proposal for Strait of Hormuz

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Iran has strongly rejected a UAE-backed proposal adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to establish a so-called “safe maritime corridor” in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as legally unfounded and politically motivated.

At the 113th session of the IMO Legal Committee on Tuesday, Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the Ports and Maritime Organisation at the IMO, Pouria Kolivand, categorically dismissed the Emirati proposal for a “safe maritime corridor” through the strategic waterway, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Kolivand rejected claims contained in the UAE proposal regarding the status quo of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the document was based on what he described as an arbitrary narrative containing unsubstantiated allegations and legally invalid conclusions.

He also argued that the IMO had adopted a “deeply flawed” proposal that was procedurally invalid, stressing that any maritime corridor must be agreed with the full consent and coordination of Iran as a key coastal state.

“The current situation in the region, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, is the direct consequence of a savage and illegal war by the US and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, in clear violation of fundamental principles of the UN Charter, particularly the prohibition on the use of force,” Kolivand said at the meeting.

He added that states participating in or facilitating what he described as aggression must bear international responsibility, referring to principles of international law and relevant definitions of aggression.

Kolivand further stated that despite the wartime situation, the Strait of Hormuz has remained open and maritime traffic has not been blocked. He said attempts by the UAE proposal to assign responsibility to Iran for conditions in the strait were legally and technically flawed.

According to Iranian figures, 39 commercial vessels have been attacked and sunk and 20 seafarers killed during the 40-day conflict.

Iran also issued a strongly worded statement to the IMO, accusing the United States and Israel of violating international law and criticising the organisation for acting beyond its remit.

News.Az