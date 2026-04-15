Iran says separatist group leader, 34 others arrested in nationwide operations

According to Fars News Agency, the ministry said the group leader, allegedly affiliated with Israel and accused of involvement in several assassination and bombing incidents in Khuzestan province, was identified and detained in Isfahan province. The operation was carried out by intelligence forces with assistance from Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) and the Khuzestan Intelligence Department, News.Az reports.

The ministry said 11 members of the group had been arrested over the past two months, while five others were killed in armed clashes with security forces.

In a separate operation, intelligence forces said they intercepted two arms-smuggling cells allegedly transporting weapons from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region into Khuzestan and Kermanshah provinces for planned attacks. Authorities said the cells were identified upon entry into Iran and that 42 firearms were seized, along with the arrest of individuals linked to the network.

Officials also said four additional cells, described as linked to “American-Zionist hostile networks”, were dismantled in pre-emptive operations in Gilan, Kerman, Hamadan and Hormozgan provinces. Ten people were arrested and weapons, improvised explosive devices and surveillance equipment were reportedly confiscated.

The ministry further said 20 individuals linked to what it described as Israeli media operations and the Iran International television network, as well as individuals accused of passing information to hostile actors, were arrested in Hormozgan, Hamadan and Kerman provinces.

It urged the public to report suspicious activity to its hotline or via official messaging channels on domestic platforms.