Preparations for upcoming COP29 in Baku highlighted in Astana

A workshop titled “Empowering Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Eastern Europe toward fast-tracking Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) Preparation” started on Monday in the capital city Astana, Kazakhstan as part of preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku.

The event, co-organized by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency—Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources—receives support from the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID), the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The workshop will run from September 16 to 18, News.Az reports.The workshop was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Serbia and Turkiye, including Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Zulfiya Suleimenova, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva and others.The Biennial Transparency Report stipulates the development of countries' low-carbon policies, as well as the implementation of international obligations.The Workshop takes a pivotal step towards improving regional cooperation within international environmental commitments.

