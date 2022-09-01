President Aliyev: All agreements reached between Azerbaijan, Italy are being implemented

+ ↺ − 16 px

All the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Italy are being implemented, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Mr. President, I am grateful for the invitation and for the hospitality. I also remember my last visit. All the agreements reached are being implemented,” the head of state said.

“Last time we met here, we signed an important document on strategic partnership. At the same time, we talked about the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University. Today, an important step was taken towards the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az