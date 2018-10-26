President Aliyev: All fundamental freedoms are guaranteed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

All fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of speech, the freedom of assembly, the freedom of the press and the freedom of conscience, are guaranteed in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing on Oct.25 the opening of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum held under the slogan “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”.

“More than 80 percent of the Azerbaijan population uses the Internet. There is free internet in our country. Thus, the deepening political reforms are giving an even greater impetus to economic reforms in our country because stability has created excellent conditions for attracting large foreign investments into Azerbaijan. In terms of investment per capita, Azerbaijan is in one of the leading places on a global scale. I should note that over 250 billion dollars have been invested in our economy, and half of that is foreign investment,” said the head of state.

